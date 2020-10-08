Encore Performance of DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY Featuring Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti and More to Take Place

The encore performance will take place on October 12th at 9pm EST/6pm PT.

On Monday October 5th, MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group created by Broadway Veteran Jeffrey Schecter, held DANCING For DEMOCRACY, a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Biden Victory Fund. The event was held on the Broadway Sessions YouTube Channel and was hosted by Schecter and fellow A Chorus Line Alum, J. Elaine Marcos.

The team at DANCING For DEMOCRACY had an original goal to raise $5000, but well surpassed it by reaching $10,500 by end of day Monday! With over 800 viewers in the first 12 hours, they will release an Encore Performance on Monday, October 12th at 9pm EST/6pm PT.

Throughout the entire star-studded evening, meshed between learning dance steps to the inspiring VICTORY DANCE, hearing a success story from a Phone Banking superstar, and witnessing some of the best of Broadway's dance talent, it was heard over and over again that this country is unrecognizable, and that democracy, faith and humanity need to be restored.

When the Featured Guests were asked what a Biden Victory would mean to them, here are what a few of them had to say:

Tony Winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon) said that a Joe Biden Victory would mean that, "My life is important. That my voice is important. That my ability to feel safe in this country is important. And my right to choose is important."

Tony Winner and Choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud) said, "As an immigrant who came here to America to live the American dream, I feel as though all those principles are being compromised under Mr. Trump. I fear for all those DACA recipients who came here to make a life for themselves are never going to get the chance to live the American dream under Mr. Trump."

Tony Nominee Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon) stated, "It means that my husband and I will have a champion for the LGBTQ+ community in the White House. And that we will have the man who came out in favor of marriage equality, before so many others did, fighting for us and for our family."

Jeffrey Schecter notes, "There is more work to be done and through this evening and the rollout of an encore performance, we will continue to raise money as we enter into the crucial final 3 weeks leading up to the election. We know the Broadway community is no stranger to bringing people together and making things happen. We can do this!"

Tune in on October 12th to hear more!

Special guests include: Tony Winners Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You), Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Nikki M. James (Book Of Mormon), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles), Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud); Tony Nominees Adrienne Barbeau (Original Rizzo in Grease), Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof), Charlotte d'Amboise (A Chorus Line), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Terrence Mann (Pippin), Rory O'Malley (Book Of Mormon), Valarie Pettiford (Fosse); Academy Award Winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny); as well as Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), James T. Lane (Kiss Me Kate), Jess LeProtto (Cats), Gerry McIntyre (Pandemic Godspell), Stephanie Pope (Chicago), Josh Walden (Ragtime) and BroadwayWorld's Best Choreographer James Kinney and Choreographer Reed Luplau, among others.

A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors: The Lee List, Fred Applegate, Kara Holden, Helena Grannis, Jennifer Hamilton and The Floor Dance Academy, Elvira Swender, Adrian Bailey, Melinda Atwood, Dana Browne, David Gunderman, and Susan Petro.

The Team at Dancing For Democracy/Mondays For Biden includes: Jeffrey Schecter, Jen Donohoo, Melissa Greenspan, Heather Lee, Melissa McCann, Stephen Nachamie, Jerome Vivona.

Broadway Sessions is Broadway's favorite night out. Since 2008 Broadway casts have descended on the Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, bare their souls and celebrate Broadway in this zany musical theatre variety show. Broadway Sessions is the recipient of the Ruth Kurtzman Award from MAC. Since March, Broadway Sessions has gone digital and can be found on YouTube.com/bwaysessions and FB Live Facebook.com/Bwaysessions. Broadway Sessions is created and hosted by Broadway veteran/your Broadway Buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Con Emcee) Follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions.

RSVP: https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd

