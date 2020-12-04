Emily Drennan Releases New A Cappella Single 'We Three Kings / What Child Is This?'
Radio City's, Mamma Mia, and VOCA PEOPLE's Emily Drennan recently released a new a cappella holiday arrangement of "We Three Kings / What Child Is This?" Drawing on her a cappella background with Off-Broadway's VOCA PEOPLE and Toxic Audio, the a cappella arrangement is written and sung by Drennan. Recording, Editing, Mixing and Mastering are provided by RoxSteady Music, LLC.
Listen below!
Emily has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall and as a studio singer for national commercial recordings and voice-overs. She is a published ASCAP lyricist, composer and recording artist for TV and Film including appearances on NBC's LateNight with Jimmy Fallon and MDA Telethon with Nigel Lithgoe as well a member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMY'S). She was the principal swing for Radio City's New York Spectacular and has been seen playing Tanya in Mamma Mia in Europe and the Caribbean. She was seen as Mezzo in the Off-Broadway Lucille Lortel winning show, VOCA PEOPLE, as well as its Dubai, Israel and Japan tours and was also seen in the Off-Broadway Drama Desk winning show, Toxic Audio, and its Las Vegas Luxor and Planet Hollywood productions. She is a frequent guest soloist with symphonies having performed with the Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Long Beach Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, OKC Philharmonic, Colorado Springs Philharmonic, South Bend Symphony, Orchestra of Kentucky, Greensboro Symphony, Winston-Salem Symphony, Tulsa Signature Symphony, Hendersonville Symphony and Muncie Symphony among others.
The single and Emily's discography are available on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and her official website: www.emilydrennan.com
