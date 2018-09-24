Emilio and Gloria Estefan to Receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Variety has reported that legendary music power couple, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, have been selected as the next recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Estefans are the first couple as well as the first Latin musicians/songwriters to selected for the honor.

The announcement was made this afternoon. A statement from the Library of Congress reads:

"The Estefans symbolize the rich cultural diversity of the American musical experience. They are musical auteurs, creating a unique sound of Latin rhythms that transcends cultural boundaries, parlaying their creative genius into entrepreneurship and community activism, and propelling the careers of many of today's Latino artists to stardom. During their more than 30-year career, they have built a musical empire and made listening to Cuban-infused music one of America's favorite pastimes."

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 number 1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song 'Music of My Heart' and has received numerous honours and awards over the course of her illustrious career.

Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco. Combined, they have won a staggering 26 Grammy awards.

The Tony Award nominated musical On Your Feet! based on their lives and careers ran on Broadway for two years, playing for over 750 performances. It is currently on a two year US tour, whilst the production in Holland continues until August.

