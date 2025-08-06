Embraced Body Unveils Second Cohort of How We Move Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Embraced Body has revealed the application period for the second round of its How We Move program. Funded by the Mellon Foundation, How We Move is a dance intensive created for and by multiply marginalized D/deaf and Disabled artists from across the United States; the program centers agency, multiplicity, interdependence, and creative power. Applications for the 2026 program are open September 2 - October 15, 2025.

The How We Move Program centers D/deaf and Disabled, multiply marginalized (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+) dancers. The second round of the program will welcome six artists and will include two virtual weekend gatherings, followed by a 10-day in-person intensive in the Movement Research studios in New York City (June 2026), and culminating in a final virtual weekend. This hybrid gathering format provides multiple access points to Disabled dance artists wishing to build and expand cross-disability community.

The in-person intensive will include somatic/movement/dance workshops; each participant will have an opportunity to lead a workshop and will receive support to ensure their workshop is accessible for all attendees. The intensive will also include space to build power together towards a transformation of the colonial, eugenicist, and ableist lineages still present in the dance field. This intensive will provide a rigorous access framework, allowing cross-disability artists from across the country the opportunity to come together, create, learn from one another, and cultivate opportunities.

How We Move collaborators include India Harville, Kayla Hamilton, JJ Omelagah, with space partner Movement Research. Artists for the pilot program included Assaleh Bibi, kumari giles, Devin Hill, Hector Machado, Jackie Robinson, and Zen Spencer.

Program details are available at embracedbody.com/hwm. Applications are open September 2 - October 15, 2025. An informational webinar will be hosted on September 25. All accepted How We Move participants will receive a $2,000 stipend and the program will cover access, travel, housing, and food costs for the June in-person intensive. Funding is also available for Personal Care Attendants.



Image Description: How We Move artists rehearsing majorette dance in the studio. Featured are Hector Machado, Jackie Robinson, and Kayla Hamilton. Everyone is masked with their left arm and index finger pointing outward to the side, and their right hand on their hip. The shot is taken from behind the dancers. In the front, captions are being shared on a large TV screen. Photo by Whitney Browne.