Elton John and Brandi Carlile Set World Premiere for Short Film About New Album

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have set the world premiere of “Who Believes In Angels? Stories From The Edge Of Creation.” This short, intimate film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the ‘making of’ each song off their forthcoming collaborative album, Who Believes In Angels?

The premiere is set for Friday, April 4 at 92NY and will be followed by a conversation moderated by TCM host Dave Karger with Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Elton’s longtime lyricist and collaborator, Bernie Taupin and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, Andrew Watt. Fans can watch all episodes and the recording of the live Q&A from 92NY exclusively on YouTube beginning April 5 HERE.

“Who Believes In Angels? Stories From The Edge Of Creation” is a candid, 30-minute film series that encapsulates the creative brilliance and unbridled talent of all the musicians who worked on the record. Static cameras positioned around the studio captured thousands of hours of raw footage and ultimately documented the album's entire creation. Offering fans an unprecedented, searingly honest insight into the emotionally turbulent creative process - breakdowns, breakthroughs, tears, torn up lyric sheets and all. “Stories From The Edge Of Creation” marks the first time that Elton has allowed cameras to film his writing and recording sessions while creating an album.

Who Believes In Angels?, also set for worldwide release on April 4, was announced to huge excitement across the world with the eponymous single “Who Believes In Angels?” garnering widespread acclaim. The album also features the 2025 Oscar nominated song “Never Too Late,” created especially for the Disney+ documentary of the same name and unveiled last year to widespread critical acclaim.

Who Believes In Angels? was devised by close friends and regular collaborators Elton John, and Brandi Carlile with producer and songwriter Andrew Watt. They set out to create a genuinely collaborative studio album between Elton and Brandi. The album would mix Elton-led songs and Brandi-led songs, with long term collaborator Bernie Taupin and Brandi both contributing lyrics, and producer and co-writer Andrew Watt acting as the producer, mediator and creative conduit. Entering Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound Studios in October 2023 with a completely blank slate, they pushed each other out of their comfort zones to write and record an album completely from scratch in just 20 days. They are backed by a world class band of musicians comprising of Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan and David Gilmour) and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck). Pre-order the album HERE. For more information or to purchase tickets to attend the 92NY event, please visit HERE.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an 11x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music's most respected voices. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven studio albums including her most recent, the 3x GRAMMY-winning In These Silent Days.

About Elton John:

Elton’s career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 2 Diamond, 43 Platinum or Multi-Platinum, and 26 Gold albums as well as over 85 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony, two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services”.

Photo credit: Peggy Sirota