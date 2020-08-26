Elliott Masie and Telly Leung Host EMPATHY CONCERT Featuring Michael Longoria, Liz Callaway and Melinda Doolittle
The concert will take place on Friday, August 28th.
Elliott Masie & Telly Leung are hosting the 17th weekly one-hour Empathy Concert on Friday, August 28th! Featuring Broadway and TV Stars Michael Longoria, Liz Callaway, Melinda Doolittle, and Co-Host Telly Leung.
Join them for a powerful Empathy Concert on supporting employees, families, and organizations in these challenging times:
Details:
Empathy Concert!
Friday, August 28th - 4 pm to 5 pm EDT
Reserve a Space: https://www.masie.com/empathy828
Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. For the 17th Concert & Perspectives session, they will be combining Broadway performers and Learning Business Leaders in an uplifting one-hour focus on Empathy!
They will feature the following Broadway, Television, and Movie Performers:
- Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, Hairspray, The View Upstairs): Michael is best known for his star turn as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, for his role in Hairspray, and as one of The Midtown Men.
- Liz Callaway: Liz is best known for having provided the singing voices of many female characters in animated films, such Anastasia, Aladdin, The Lion King II, and Beauty and the Beast. And, Liz Callaway and her sister sang the theme song for the Fran Drescher comedy series The Nanny.
- Melinda Doolittle (American Idol & National Tours)
- Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, Rent, and Empathy Co-Host)
- Elliott Masie (Learning Innovator and Empathy Co-Host)
In addition, they will feature learning leaders' perspectives on Empathy in these changing times.
This is the 17th Empathy Concert Hour that they have produced since the beginning of the pandemic. They have addressed the issues of "work from home", economic disruption, and racial injustice. They have honored teachers and explored the intersection of humor and empathy. EMPATHY is essential to our employees, our organizations, and to our families and children in these uncertain times!
Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. They have a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.
