Elizabeth Stanley and Heidi Blickenstaff Join LEADING LADY FITNESS Podcast In Celebration Of National Fitness Day

Fitness and wellness expert Steph Wilberding and award-winning producer Katie Rosin, are celebrating National Fitness Day by launching Season 2, of their hit health and wellness podcast, Leading Lady Fitness Podcast. The episode will be available May 7, 2022 as part of the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Hosted by Steph, the podcast welcomes Tony Award-nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Heidi Blickenstaff ([title of show]) for the first episode of the new season to discuss their particular journeys, and of course the unique opportunity they had to split the role of Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill. Subsequent episodes will be released bi-monthly. Find it now at BPN.FM/llf.

In the upcoming season, Steph continues to welcome artists from the stage and screen plus guests from the health and wellness community. Steph sits down to discuss each persons individual journey with Caroline or Change's Nasia Thomas, multiple Tony Award-winning Jerry Mitchell, multiple Tony Award-winning Katie Finneran, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner, performer and director Josh Walden, Drama Desk Award-winner Andrea Burns, performer Nick Cartell and the longest-running Genie in Aladdin on Broadway Major Attaway.

Self-care, fitness, and healthy eating are a journey. For Steph Wilberding, owner of Leading Lady Fitness, the path hasn't always been easy. In the podcast, Steph and her guests from the entertainment and fitness community dig deep into their own relationships with food, fitness, and body image. Much like the non-judgemental gym environment that Steph has created, the LLF podcast provides a safe space to discuss the journey of self, as it pertains to self-care and holistic wellness.

Learn more at www.leadingladyfit.com and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-leading-lady-fitness-podcast/.

The Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.