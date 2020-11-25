Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding Join Latest Episodes of DRAMA. Podcast
The stars of Jagged Little Pill are featured as part of DRAMA.’s Tony nominees series.
2020 Tony Award nominees and Grammy Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town) and Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) are the latest special guests on the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. The stars of Jagged Little Pill are featured as part of DRAMA.'s Tony nominees series.
Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.
Listen to the episodes below!
