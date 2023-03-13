Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICAL

Johnson helped to develop the role of “Middle Michael” throughout the workshop process.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Broadway newcomer Elijah Rhea Johnson will take over the role of Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway beginning April 4, 2023. Originally from Detroit, MI, Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of "Middle Michael" throughout the workshop process. Tony Award winner Myles Frost will depart the production on April 2, 2023 after a history making year and a half in the role.

Check out a video of Johnson below!

Director Christopher Wheeldon enthused, "Those of us who worked with Elijah during the developmental workshops knew, when his schedule didn't allow him to join the original Broadway cast, we hadn't seen the last of him or his remarkable talent. Though we might have initially seen him as 'Middle Michael' it is so clear to me now that adult Michael is who he was born to play. Myles is leaving behind some pretty big loafers to fill, and Elijah is more than ready to wear them."

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Elijah Rhea Johnson is a multi-hyphenate creative hailing from Detroit, MI. At 9 years old he starred as Young Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," Las Vegas/National Touring productions. His credits also include being a lead performer in the popular children's group "Kidz Bop," & joining the R&B boy-band "Mindless Behavior" as lead singer. This is a full circle moment for the young actor, as he participated in the MJ workshops as Middle Michael. Elijah is honored to be making his Broadway debut as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. @IAMElijahJ"

Photo Credit: Drew Elhamalawy






