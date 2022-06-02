Elevation Worship Announced At Radio City Music Hall On August 21

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Elevation Worship will come to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 3 at 10:00AM.



Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multi-site church based in Charlotte, N.C. and led by Pastor Steven Furtick. Following the release of their new album "LION" and the electric Elevation Nights 2022 Arena Tour, the Elevation Worship team continue to share their message of hope and love with a powerful night of worship and celebration. Joined by award-winning artists Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, this tour will feature some of the most well-known songs on CCM radio right now, including "Graves Into Gardens," "RATTLE!," "Do It Again," "The Blessing" and others.



Tickets for the show at Radio City Music Hall will be available to purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, June 3 via www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, June 4.