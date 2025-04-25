Elaine Hendrix to Star in OFC Creations' HELLO, DOLLY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OFC Creations Theatre has announced that Elaine Hendrix will star in the upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series.

Hendrix is best known for her roles in Disney’s The Parent Trap as Meredith Blake, Superstar, and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion. Her television credits include Dynasty, Friends, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, CSI, Transparent, and Maron. She has appeared in stage productions including Designing Women, Steel Magnolias, A Streetcar Named Desire, and the Off-Broadway production of It’s Just Sex.

Set in 1880s Yonkers, Hello, Dolly! follows professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi as she sets out to find a match for a wealthy widower, Horace Vandergelder, with plans of becoming his wife herself. The musical features songs such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," and the title number, "Hello, Dolly!".

Hello, Dolly! is one of six productions in OFC’s Broadway in Brighton Series, under the direction of Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson. The season will also include Finding Neverland, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical starring Garrett Clayton, The Bodyguard: The Musical starring Aliyah Khaylyn, and Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical.

Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series are now on sale. Season subscription benefits include discounted dining and beverages, priority seating, merchandise discounts, and flexible ticket exchanges. Super Early Bird subscription pricing is available through June 1, 2025. Single tickets will go on sale beginning June 1, 2025, with the regular early bird price available until October 19, 2025.

Subscriptions can be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling the box office at (585) 667-0954, or in person at The Old Farm Café during public hours.

The announcement comes as OFC Creations celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2005, the company opened the OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020 and expanded in 2022 with an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series.