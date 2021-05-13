Eight is Never Enough Improv is Back in Times Square With LMAO OFF BROADWAY

The fully vaccinated cast of EIGTH IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv is back in Times Square performing their show, LMAO OFF BROADWAY. However even though the CDC announced today that vaccinated adults can go mask-less indoors, the cast is going to continue to perform with masks in the near future.

"While we cannot wait to sing out without these things," says Artistic Director Walt Frasier, "We want the audience to feel safe. Plus we don't want to take home anything to family and/or room mates that are not yet fully vaccinated."

Frasier, who also MCs most of the live shows and has been scene internationally on TV (Billions, Lilyhammer, Blue Bloods, Royal pains, Letterman, MTV) and Theater (Broadway Tours, Off Broadway, Regional) says the cast is tentatively looking at going mask-less starting June 1st, but will make the call only when it is safe for the artists and guests.

The theater is also allowed to start seating at full capacity in the coming weeks, according to updated guidelines from City Hall, Albany and the CDC, but will continue to limit sales and provide socially distance seating. Mask mandate is in effect until further notice except when eating & drinking.

"It's hard to enjoy a show if you don't feel safe," adds Frasier. "We want this to be an amazing experience for all gracious enough to support live theater these days."

LMAO OFF BROADWAY currently plays Saturdays 3pm & Sundays 6pm at the New York Improv Theater (318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019). The weekly schedule will expand June 1st and beyond. General Admission tickets to the professional show run $25 plus a one drink minimum. VIP tickets include the best seats, first round from the bar and an appetizer to share.

COME BE A PART OF THE SHOW!