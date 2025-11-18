Educational Theatre Foundation Launches Thespian Alumni Fund to Support Under-Resourced School Theatre Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Educational Theatre Foundation has announced the launch of the Thespian Alumni Fund, a new philanthropic initiative that creates a direct pipeline for former International Thespian Society (ITS) students to support current school theatre programs and help sustain vibrant theatre communities nationwide.

Since its founding in 1929, the International Thespian Society has inducted more than 2.5 million Thespians, many of whom have become community leaders and professionals in fields that stretch far beyond the performing arts. They are builders, thinkers, leaders, and doers—people shaped by the collaboration, communication, empathy, and creative problem-solving that theatre uniquely cultivates.

Yet today, thousands of school theatre programs face funding challenges and even program elimination. 100% of donations collected through the Thespian Alumni Fund will support ETF grant programs such as Thespian Growth & Excellence Grants, helping schools build thriving programs, and Membership Grants, making it possible for more schools to charter Thespian troupes.

“Returning to support the programs that shaped us is one of the most meaningful ways alumni can give back,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Educational Theatre Foundation President. “The Thespian Alumni Fund empowers former theatre kids to help today's students gain the same confidence, community, and sense of purpose that theatre once gave them.”

For more information, or to make a donation, visit: https://foundation.schooltheatre.org/thespian-alumni-fund/

About the Educational Theatre Foundation

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and the International Thespian Society. ETF advances the field of educational theatre by broadening representation and increasing access for all. ETF's programs support students, educators, and the broader field by advancing three strategic goals: funding underserved and emerging student theatre programs, providing professional development for theatre educators, and commissioning research that demonstrates the value of theatre education. ETF is committed to fostering sustainable theatre programs that can thrive long-term, ensuring lasting impact for students, educators, and communities. Learn more at foundation.schooltheatre.org.