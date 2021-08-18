Edmund Donovan Joins the Cast of Second Stage's CLYDE'S

Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for the Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S. Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) joins the previously announced Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S will begin previews Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially opens on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 45th Street).

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

EDMUND DONOVAN last appeared onstage in New York in Greater Clements at Lincoln Center, a performance which garnered him a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Award. Previous theater credits include Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk Nomination, Clive Barnes Award; Rattlestick), The Snow Geese (MTC/MCC), Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1 (Ars Nova). Film/TV credits include Glob Lessons, The Vizitant, Akron, "Betty," "High Fidelity," "Hightown," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Unforgettable," "Orange is the New Black," and "Gossip Girl" (HBO Max). Edmund is a graduate of Boston University, LAMDA and Yale School of Drama.

The full creative team for CLYDE'S includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

CLYDE'S is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and Bob Lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express. World Premiere by the Guthrie Theater. Originally commissioned by Joe Dowling and produced by Joseph Haj, Artistic Directors.

Single tickets for CLYDE'S are on sale at 2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516.

$30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

In the spirit of welcoming new audiences, a new subscription package, Flip the Script, is available to those ages 30 and under. All five productions, three Broadway and two Off-Broadway, can be purchased for $140. See 2st.com for details.