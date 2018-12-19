Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, Nicholas Belton Lead Developmental Lab for Broadway-Bound LEMPICKA

BroadwayWorld has just learned that LEMPICKA, which ran at the Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer, is in the midst of a developmental lab. The Broadway-bound musical, directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, with music by Matt Gould and book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, starred Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, Nicholas Belton, Jon Jon Briones, T. Oliver Reid, Darlesia Cearcy, Natalie Joy Johnson, and Kendyl Ito, with Lauren Blackman, Anthony Chatmon II, Adam Hyndman, Jared Joseph, Mary Page Nance, Samantha Polino, Devin L. Roberts, Ximone Rose, Kay Trinidad and Tanner Ray Wilson. The lab features choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and musical supervision/vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.

The WTF world premiere was led by Espinosa in the title role, with Carmen Cusack.

Fleeing the Russian revolution and leaving behind a world of opulence and wealth, aristocrat Tamara de Lempicka (Espinosa) and her beloved husband Tadeusz are forced to make a new life.

In the rising tide of fascism, Tamara takes to painting to survive, and when she meets the free-spirited Rafaela, a prostitute on the fringes of Parisian society, she's torn between the life she cherishes with her husband and the passion, ambition, and possibility awoken in her by her new muse.

Inspired by the life of the artist who transformed herself from penniless refugee to star of the art world when the world itself teetered on chaos, Lempicka looks at the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

