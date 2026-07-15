Eddie Cooper Will Join CHICAGO Cast as 'Amos Hart'

Chicago is getting a new Amos! The Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical will welcome Eddie Cooper in the role of Amos Hart beginning Monday, July 20th at the Ambassador Theatre.

At the same performance, Chicago will welcome back “Dancing with the Stars” three-time champion, Emmy-nominated choreographer, singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Mark Ballas (Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots) as “Billy Flynn” for a 4-week limited engagement through Sunday, August 16, 2026 after his record breaking run earlier this year.

About Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper was most recently seen on Broadway in Fear of 13. Other Broadway credits include Dead Outlaw and PARADE. Encores!: Titanic, Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, and Little Shop of Horrors. CSC: I Can Get It For Your Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Atlantic Theater: This Ain't No Disco. Screen: “Law & Order, “Not Suitable for Work”, "Furious", "Little Brother".

Eddie Cooper</a> - "Oogie Boogie Song" (Broadway Villains Party)" width="356">

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming