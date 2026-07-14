Video: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing 'Right Hand Man' in SOMETHING ROTTEN!





The UK premiere of the comedy musical Something Rotten! is now running at the Manchester Opera House ahead of a West End run. Watch in this video as Marisha Wallace performs "Right Hand Man".

As previously announced, the side-splitting mash-up of song, dance and Elizabethan absurdity that tells the story behind the creation of the world's very first musical will star comedy, TV and musical theatre icon Jason Manford (Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Nick Bottom, star of stage and screen Richard Fleeshman (Company, Ghost the Musical, Legally Blonde The Musical, Coronation Street) as William Shakespeare, and Actress and singer Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma!, Waitress and Dreamgirls) as Bea. Joining them are Cory English as Nostradamus, Cassius Hackforth as Nigel Bottom, Carla Dixon-Hernandez as Portia, Gareth Davies as Shylock, Chad Saint Louis as Troubadour, Paul Ryan as Brother Jeremiah and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as Lady C with Andrew Davison, Dylan Collymore, Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Richard James-Neale and Paul Kemble as Troupe. The cast is completed by Stephanie Costi, Robert Donnelly, Zac Frieze, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Jessica Keable, Rhys Lambert, Sara Morley, Indiya Payne, Hannah Petley, and Rina Punwani.

The ‘90s are back! The 1590s, that is. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but remain stuck in the shadow of that pompous Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a quirky soothsayer foretells an outlandish future for theatre – full of acting, singing and dancing all at the same time – Nick and Nigel set out to write this strange new creation called A MUSICAL! But amidst the scandalous excitement of Opening Night, the Bottom Brothers discover that reaching the top means being true to thine own self… and all that jazz.

Created by the award-winning team behind Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical: Grammy award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick (Change the World, Every Heartbeat), screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, Over the Hedge, James and the Giant Peach) and best-selling author and comedy scriptwriter John O'Farrell (Spitting Image, Have I Got News for You, Just For One Day), Something Rotten! was the toast of Broadway where it received 10 Tony Award nominations.

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