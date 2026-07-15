Full Cast Set For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Muny

The Muny has announced the full cast for its production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which makes its premiere this summer on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. The true story of brotherhood and betrayal runs July 27-Aug. 2.

“We're thrilled to introduce this unforgettable story to our audiences,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This phenomenal cast will honor the legacy of The Temptations with the electrifying performances, heart and soul that have made this musical a worldwide hit.”

Joining previously announced principals James T. Lane, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Jawan M. Jackson, Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Daniel Yearwood are Joseph Anthony Byrd, Robert Crenshaw, E.J. Hamilton, Tyler Hardwick, Joshua Keith, NaTonia Monét, Aramie Payton, Steve Rosen, TJ Staten, Nasia Thomas, Essence Anisa Tyler, Galen J. Williams and Candice Marie Woods. The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is led by Marcia Milgrom Dodge (director), Rickey Tripp (choreographer) and Darryl G. Ivey (music director/conductor).

The design team includes Nasha Harris Santiago (associate choreographer); Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Kevan Loney (video designer); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Ralph Stan Lee (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rashad Naylor, CSA (casting)

Biographies

James T. Lane (Otis Williams) returns for his sixth Muny production. West End: The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line. Broadway: A Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong alternate); Chicago (Billy Flynn/Amos Hart); Kiss Me, Kate (Paul); King Kong the Musical; The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates); A Chorus Line (Richie Walters). Tours: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame the Musical. Regional: Guys and Dolls, Blues for an Alabama Sky (Virginia Stage Company); Mary Poppins (Bert) and Ain't Misbehavin' (Drury Lane Theatre); Broadway at Music Circus; The Old Globe; Walnut Street Theatre; ACT; Dallas Theater Center. Encores/Off Center: Promenade; Grand Hotel; Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope. Concerts: Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Ottawa Symphony, Naples Symphony and many more. James served as choreographer and recurring actor on The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock). He is the creator and 2023 Audelco Award winner for his one-man show, Triple Threat, which played off-Broadway. He also teaches music theatre dance and performance masterclasses.

Nick Rashad Burroughs (David Ruffin) Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Ike Turner, OBC), Kinky Boots, King Kong. New York: Goddess at The Public Theatre (Ahmed, Lucille Lortell Award for best featured performer in a musical). First national tours: Moulin Rouge! (Toulouse Lautrec), Something Rotten! (Minstrel, u/s Shakespeare). Previous Muny: Dreamgirls (James Thunder Early). Other: Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company (Mr. Ford). Pop Smash Radio Music Award for his album Groove Machine. Broadway World Award winner for Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas).

Jawan M. Jackson (Melvin Franklin) is an actor, singer and voiceover artist with a rich bass-baritone. On Broadway, he played Melvin Franklin in the original companies of both Motown: The Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. And since 2022, he has performed as the bass vocalist for the legendary group The Temptations. Off-Broadway: Ceremonies in Dark Old Men. Film/TV: Sparkle, The Get Down, Doo Wop Generations, Your Monster, national television appearances. Grammy nominee for the Ain't Too Proud cast album. Jawan has also appeared on Ms. Rachel (Songs for Littles). A Detroit native, he holds a BS in communications from Eastern Michigan University.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Eddie Kendricks) is a multi-award-winning entertainer and recording artist. Broadway: Tony Award-winning Ain't Too Proud (Principal Standby), Motown: The Musical (Stevie Wonder/Jackie Wilson). Tours: The Wiz 50th anniversary (Scarecrow); Ain't Too Proud first national (David Ruffin); Motown: The Musical first and second national (Stevie Wonder); Mama, I Want to Sing! (Japan). Film/TV: Mama, I Want to Sing!; America (Rosie O'Donnell); B-Boy Blues; Power Book III: Raising Kanan; Grammy Awards. Music: SZA, Usher, Ariana Grande, Uncle James “JT” Taylor, Cissy Houston, Madonna, ASAP FURG, Timbuktu/Jason Diakité (Sweden). NAACP Arts and Culture Award recipient. Artist and performer with Walker Entertainment and the Rakiem Walker Project. New album ENERGY AND LOVE and all music available on all platforms under “EAL.”

Daniel Yearwood (Paul Williams) Broadway: Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Once on This Island, Ink. Off-Broadway: Grand Hotel, Monte Cristo, Rolling Thunder. Regional: In the Heights, Newsies.

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