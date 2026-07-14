Video: Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse





Get a first look at new footage from Ogunquit Playhouse's its summer production of HELLO, DOLLY!, this time spotlighting the numbers Elegance,Ribbons Down My Back, and It Only Takes A Moment. The clip features Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles alongside Matt Doyle, Susana Cordón, and Davey Fried.

HELLO, DOLLY! features a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The show centers on the matchmaking adventures of Dolly Levi and has remained one of the most celebrated musicals in the American canon since its Broadway debut.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production runs through July 18, 2026, as part of the Maine venue's summer season. Tony Award winner Beth Leavel stars as Dolly Levi, with Doyle as Cornelius Hackl and Miles as Irene Molloy, as previously reported in production photos coverage.

BroadwayWorld previously posted additional clips, including footage of Doyle and Fried together in "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", and "Before the Parade Passes By."