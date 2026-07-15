Photos: Backstage With Matteo Lane Making His Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Chicago on Broadway recently welcomed comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane, making his Broadway debut in the role of Billy Flynn, beginning in June. BroadwayWorld went backstage with the long-running musical's newest star for an exclusive look. Check out photos below!

Matteo Lane will continue performances through July 19 only. Check out a video of Lane's first bows in the show here and a video of him performing "Razzle Dazzle" here.

Chicago on Broadway currently stars Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie- Carmen Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Mortion, and Red Concepcion as Amos Hart. With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Chicago Theater and The Kennedy Center. He has several stand up specials, including: Al Dente, streaming on Hulu/Disney+, Hair Plugs & Heartache, and The Advice Special. Described by Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane has over 4.5 million followers across social media. On screen, his credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, and Maintenance Required. Matteo can also be seen in Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and The Joan Rivers Tribute on NBC/Peacock.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"



Matteo Lane as "Billy Flynn"