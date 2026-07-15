Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2026 - THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Opens Off-Broadway and More



Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway Producers Mark Berger and Sam Rockwell announced today a new production of Arthur Miller’s seminal work, A View from the Bridge, off-Broadway at the historic Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa. Directed by Neil Pepe, A View from the Bridge will star Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sam Rockwell as ‘Eddie’; Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland as ‘Beatrice’; and Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina as ‘Alfieri’.