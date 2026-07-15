Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2026 - THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Opens Off-Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to your daily dose of Broadway news! We're bringing you all the highlights from yesterday, including opening night celebrations for The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater, this week's Broadway grosses showing a 12.17% rise, and an exciting announcement that Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland, and Alfred Molina will lead an off-Broadway production of A View from the Bridge. Plus, we have exclusive behind-the-scenes content, important industry news, and so much more to get your day started right. Dive in below! 🎭
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 19
Proof closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night
Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, just opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the big night here.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/12/26 - Overall Grosses Rise 12.17% Compared to Last Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 07/12/2026.
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Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway
Producers Mark Berger and Sam Rockwell announced today a new production of Arthur Miller’s seminal work, A View from the Bridge, off-Broadway at the historic Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa. Directed by Neil Pepe, A View from the Bridge will star Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sam Rockwell as ‘Eddie’; Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland as ‘Beatrice’; and Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina as ‘Alfieri’.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
A new behind-the-scenes clip from the Michael Jackson biopic is spotlighting Nia Long's performance as Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson. Check it out now.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at new footage from Ogunquit Playhouse's its summer production of HELLO, DOLLY!, this time spotlighting the numbers Elegance,Ribbons Down My Back, and It Only Takes A Moment. The clip features Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles alongside Matt Doyle, Susana Cordón, and Davey Fried.. (more...)
|Video: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing 'Right Hand Man' in SOMETHING ROTTEN!
by Nicole Rosky
The UK premiere of the comedy musical Something Rotten! is now running at the Manchester Opera House ahead of a West End run. Watch in this video as Marisha Wallace performs 'Right Hand Man'.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Original UK Queens Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson Will Join SIX Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson, the Olivier Award nominated original Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard in the UK production of SIX, will make their Broadway debuts as they join the Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning musical this August.. (more...)
|9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to Open at Woodbridge Community Players
by Stephi Wild
Woodbridge Community Players will present 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, the stage adaptation of the classic film featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Learn more here!. (more...)
|Jelani Alladin, Kevyn Morrow and More Will Lead REDACTED Industry Presentation
by Stephi Wild
Black Broadway Men Inc. announced the cast and director for the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative presentation of REDACTED, a new play by York Walker, directed by Kent Gash at Signature Theatre.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen) and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The classic story asks one of the most profound questions of theatre: What would you do if you were granted a second chance at life?. (more...)
Jelani Alladin, Kevyn Morrow and More Will Lead REDACTED Industry Presentation
by Stephi Wild
Black Broadway Men Inc. announced the cast and director for the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative presentation of REDACTED, a new play by York Walker, directed by Kent Gash at Signature Theatre.. (more...)
Harrison Bryan and Katie Emerson to Star in MARLISE! Developmental Run
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Harrison Bryan and Katie Emerson will lead the developmental production of new musical comedy Marlise! at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village, written by Jesse Ayala and Justino Tesoro.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRU Community Gathering on London's Exchange Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a weekly Zoom gathering featuring David Furlong, Artistic Director of London's Exchange Theatre, discussing multilingual performance, cross-cultural storytelling, and running a theater company in the UK.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, just opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out what the critics had to say.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Michael Major
Andrew Lloyd Webber has addressed the closing announcement of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, pleading for 'theatre owners, unions and producers to come together urgently to address what is a crisis coming to a head.'. (more...)
Josh Grisetti's Family Launches GoFundMe For Funeral Arrangements & Travel Costs
by Michael Major
The family of Josh Grisetti has organized a GoFundMe to cover his final arrangements, essential support for his wife, Mackenzie, and travel logistics for their family. Any remaining funds will be donated directly to the Entertainment Community Fund.. (more...)
Andrew Scott, Andrew Rannells & More Will Lead THE NORMAL HEART Benefit Reading on Fire Island
by Nicole Rosky
The Fire Island Pines Arts Project (FIPAP) just announced a one-night-only benefit reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, directed by Leigh Silverman, on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Whyte Hall, Fire Island Pines. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Andrew Scott, Andrew Rannells, and More Will Lead THE NORMAL HEART Benefit Reading
by Stephi Wild
The Fire Island Pines Arts Project has announced a one-night-only benefit reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart in August at Whyte Hall, Fire Island Pines. . (more...)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson and More Receive 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed, with several Broadway performers, producers, and theatre organizations represented across this year’s categories.. (more...)
Review: TENDER, Bush Theatre
by Cheryl Markosky
A queer romance-thriller mash-up sounds an ambitious undertaking, so one must applaud writer Eleanor Tindall and director Emily Aboud for giving it a go. However, this revival at the Bush Theatre in west London doesn't quite come together, despite laudable performances from a young, animated cast.. (more...)
Nathan Sykes, Danielle de Niese, Shaun Dooley, and More Will Join HADESTOWN in London
by Stephi Wild
Five new principal cast members announced for HADESTOWN at London's Lyric Theatre, including The Wanted's Nathan Sykes as Orpheus and Olivier Award-winner Danielle de Niese as Persephone.. (more...)
Cast Set for Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD at The Delacorte
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed the cast for Public Works’ PUBLIC RECORD, a new original production by Public Works based on a concept by Emily Lim and Dan Canham.. (more...)
Rema Webb, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jelani Remy and More to Join SUMMER NIGHTS AT CATHEDRAL PARKWAY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program is launching Summer Nights at Cathedral Parkway, a community concert series taking place outdoors at Cathedral Parkway Towers on three Monday evenings this summer.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Laura Benanti
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Look, a new day has begun."
- Cats