Ed Asner and Kate Burton to Star in East Coast Tour of THE SOAP MYTH for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Seven-time Emmy Award-winner Ed Asner and three-time Emmy Award- and Tony Award-nominee Kate Burton will star in a two-week East Coast tour of concert readings of Jeff Cohen's play The Soap Myth.

The readings, which will be directed by Pam Berlin and will also feature Ned Eisenberg and Blair Baker, will serve as a tribute to International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The tour will begin on Monday, January 22, 2018 in Miami Beach Florida, and will conclude on Thursday, February 1 at Hofstra University on Long Island.

The complete schedule of performances is as follows:

- Monday, January 22nd - The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Tuesday, January 23rd - The Adolph and Rose Levis JCC, 21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, FL. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Wednesday, January 24th - The Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Saturday, January 27th - The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, 684 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Tuesday January 30th - Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place, New York City. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Wednesday, January 31st - Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Click here for tickets and more information.

- Thursday, February 1st - Hofstra Hillel, Hofstra University - Student Center Theater | Mack Student Center, 200 Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY 11549. Click here for tickets and more information.

Mr. Asner, who is beloved for the character of Lou Grant and the 2009 feature film UP, will perform the role of Holocaust survivor Milton Saltzman and Ms. Burton, adored for her performance A. Ellis Grey on the hit show "Grey's Anatomy," will perform the roles of Holocaust scholar Esther Feinman and Holocaust denier Brenda Goodsen.

The Soap Myth takes place more than a half century after the end of WWII when a young journalist sets out to write an article about a cantankerous Holocaust survivor and his crusade regarding the Nazi atrocity of soap. The play dramatically explores how a person survives and questions who has the right to write history - those who have lived it and remember, those who study and protect it, or those who would seek to distort and desecrate its very existence.

The Soap Myth was originally produced Off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theater in 2012 by the National Jewish Theater Foundation. A film of that production was broadcast nationally on PBS and is in the permanent collection of Britain's Digital Theatre.





Related Articles