Early Music New York to Present ANGELI ANGLICUS- A TUDOR CHRISTMAS

The English Renaissance - during the reigns of Henry VII (1457-1509), Henry VIII (pictured above, 1491-1547) and Elizabeth I (1533-1603) - produced an abundant range of music that will be the focus of this year's holiday program by Early Music New York, Frederick Renz, Director. EM/NY's men's voices and a versatile quartet of instruments will present five performances of 'medieval carowles,' 'masquing' tunes from Henry VIII's Book, ca. 1515 (Green Grow'th the Holly and Pastime with good company), and Advent, Nativity and Epiphany motets by William Cornysh, Christopher Tye and William Byrd.

"This year, all five performances of our holiday program will take place at Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where we have been an Artist-in-Residence from our first seasons," says Frederick Renz, Director of Early Music New York. "It is a setting especially conducive to the spirit of the works we perform every December, and it will be a joy to share music there again with our audiences."

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Concert Information

Angeli Anglicus

A Tudor Christmas

Sunday, December 19 at 2 pm • Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day) at 2 pm and 5 pm

Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day) at 2 pm and 5 pm

Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, NYC

~ Early Music New York, Frederick Renz, Director ~

Vocal Consort Accompanied by Recorder, Violin, Lute, Guitar and Viola da gamba

Tickets

$40.00 reserved seats, except $50.00 reserved seats for December 25 at 2 pm

$20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of, when available)

Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org)

and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.

Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.

About the Artists

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the IngramMerrill Foundation, and awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the State University of New York, Fredonia. Detailed bio available on request.