EZ Pass And The Right Stuff to Return For Another Show With BoogieManja at The Peoples Improv Theater

The NYC Sketch Comedy Collective BoogieManja is back at The Peoples Improv Theater on Wednesday, May 29th with a brand new show featuring hilarious teams EZ Pass and The Right Stuff. Purchase your tickets at this link.

EZ Pass is: Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt (Actor), Eoin Wenger (Actor), Sasha Rechler (Actor), Scott McClennen (Actor), Chloe Bivona (Actor), J. Steven Madura (Actor), Rachel Keller (Writer), Joe Leonardo (Writer), Rachel Niswander (Writer), Matthew Fay (Writer), and Zoe Schwab (Writer). They are directed by Devin O'Neill.

The Right Stuff is: Alexandra Sobrino (Actor), Jerry Burgos (Actor). Sloan Brettholz (Actor), James Koroni (Actor), Kim Tyner (Actor), Parker Damm (Actor), Colleen Cass (Writer), Joe Molinaro (Writer), Rachel Chou (Writer), Daniel Bates (Writer), and Alex King (Writer). They are directed by Connor Bowen.