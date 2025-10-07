EVERYTHING I KNOW: MANDY GONZALEZ SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA is Coming to Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Gonzalez is featured in the New York premiere of a new concert program with The New York Pops—Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda—on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert celebrates the synergy between her incredible vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic songwriting. Directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton, the concert will feature a medley from Hamilton; “One Perfect Moment” from Bring It On: The Musical; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto; plus songs from In the Heights; New York, New York; and Vivo.

Mandy originated the role of Nina in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tony Award winning In the Heights and had a long run playing the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. She additionally has starred in the recent revival of Sunset Boulevard and as Elphaba in Wicked.

“We are excited to welcome back Mandy Gonzalez for this program highlighting the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “Lin-Manuel is one of the defining composers of America in the 21st century, and it’s a thrill to be performing his music at the legendary Carnegie Hall. We hope you’ll join us!”