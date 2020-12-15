EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney
The film's new release is now 'unset'.
According to Deadline, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been again delayed by Disney. The release of the movie, which was first set for October 2020, then January 2021, is now 'unset'.
The film' stars Max Harwood as the title character, with Richard E. Grant in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mother, Margaret.
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.
Jamie doesn't quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.
With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 before moving to the Apollo Theatre in the West End. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...