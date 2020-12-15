EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney

According to Deadline, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been again delayed by Disney. The release of the movie, which was first set for October 2020, then January 2021, is now 'unset'.

The film' stars Max Harwood as the title character, with Richard E. Grant in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mother, Margaret.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 before moving to the Apollo Theatre in the West End. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.