ETD Outreach Continues To Heal & Inspire Virtually Through Digital Offerings of Dance

Giving back, providing inspiration, and uplifting those in need are the core of the values of Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD). The ETD Outreach Program is a specialized branch of the Company that serves the most vulnerable communities in NYC. Their mission is to help others find their fire and spark a light in the darkness.

Since mid-March, the global pandemic has forced all in-person activities and group gatherings on an indefinite pause. ETD Outreach responded to the cancellation of their workshops that provide wellness, movement, personal expression, and healing to New York City residents by offering curated online databases for nonprofits, as well as weekly Virtual Dance Workshops, now available through Zoom and Eventbrite to the general public. The current classes include Afro-Cuban Modern (5 pm) and Muévete Dance Cardio (5:45 pm) with Isabel Estrada-Jamison on Mondays, and on Fridays, Dancehall with Jeo Fleming (4 pm) and LiveInTheMovement Afro Cardio Jam with Johari Mayfield (4 pm). ETD Outreach is extending this opportunity to promote live digital Zoom workshops with their platform acting as a hosting service to movement and wellness-centric teachers outside of the network of ETD and ETD Outreach dancers and instructors.

ETD Outreach partners -- Lantern Community Services and Acacia Network -- have stepped forward to commission virtual dance and wellness programs created with their clients' needs in mind to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Karisa Antonio, Director of Arts, Culture, and Fitness for Lantern Community Services was the first to work with ETD Outreach and transform the cessation of live workshops into an opportunity to continue the crucial work digitally. The first series was launched on May 11 and has been extended through July streamed through Lantern Community's Vimeo Channel. The options vary from vigorous to gentle, with chair-based and standing options to accommodate the unique needs of both residents/clients of sixteen supportive housing buildings and one shelter, and the 150 staff members who have been equally restless and desirous of outlets for physical expression.

For Acacia Network -- an organization committed to improving the quality-of-life and wellbeing of underserved Latino communities by providing access to integrated health and housing programs -- the goal of the two commissioned workshops is to provide wellness offerings for their severely overtaxed essential workers.

Current ETD Outreach participating instructors include Ziiomi Law, Rebecca Brown, Liethis Hechavarira, Johari Mayfield, Jessica Phoenix, Jeo Flemming, and Isabel Estrada-Jamison. For bios and individual instructor information, visit ETD Outreach.

For more information about Virtual Dance Workshops, visit the website and follow ETD's social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram to engage, view, support, and participate. Price points for virtual workshops range from $5-$20, and while generosity is encouraged, paying what you can afford amounts are gladly accepted. Those interested in learning more or instructors looking to participate, please contact info@etd.nyc directly. The ETD Outreach continues to inspire and encourage movement, creativity, and healing during these uncertain times through the Virtual Dance Workshops and partnerships with Acacia Network and Lantern Community Services. However, for the sake of continuing such offerings and keeping these vital programs and participating artists afloat, please consider donating to Eryc Taylor Dance. For organizations interesting in commissioning, hosting or presenting ETD Outreach digital programming to their clients and communities, please contact: info@etd.nyc

