EPIC Players, New York's Premier Neuro-Diverse Theatre Company, Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS
Performances run Dec 4th, 5th and 6th.
EPIC Players, New York's premier neuro-diverse theatre company, presents its latest production amidst a global pandemic: She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, proving that we can continue to create meaningful art, virtually, in times of COVID-19. The play, written by Qui Nguyen, is an ode to Dungeons and Dragons fans everywhere and is brought to life in new ways through the lens of its neuro-diverse and disabled cast. The show has been expertly created to include live and video performances of our heroes stepping into The-Land-of the-Lost-Meets-Mario-Brothers virtual world.
Performances run Dec 4th, 5th and 6th via a private platform and tickets can be purchased here: www.epicplayersnyc.org, Tickets are $15 - $55, and include various extras for each tier.
She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms is a dramatic comedy written by Qui Nguyen, about the world of fantasy role-playing games. SHE KILLS MONSTERS tells the story of Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. Watch the trailer here.
"EPIC Players remains committed to providing its artists with a gateway to employment and career opportunities in the theatre arts, despite a global pandemic" said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director, EPIC Players. "Many of our performers are professional actors, competing for roles in the neuro-typical world and achieving great success through their amazing talent, perseverance and dedication to their craft; and continue to do so despite these trying times. Be prepared for a night in the virtual theatre that is both entertaining and unforgettable."
She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms is playing online on December 4th and 5th at 7pm and December 6th at 3pm. Only ticket holders will be admitted into the online performance. You can secure tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/y2jaxger
Cast and Creative Team:
Cast: Ari Sloan, Carly Hayes, Elijah Goring, Emily Kranking, Gianluca Cirafici, Harrison M Gottfried, Jason Moy, Liv Mammone, Nick Barberio, Nicole D'Angelo, Phoebe Fico, Sarah Kaufman, Shayna Goldberg, Whitney Blythe, Zachary Lichterman
Directed by: Travis Burbee (associate artistic director)
Assisted Directed by: Gideon Pianko
Designers and Crew: Dante Jayce (Fight Choreographer), Nicky Gottlieb (Dramaturge), Dakota Silvey (Stage Manager), Carol Hoverman (Assistant Stage Manager), Nick Barberio (Costumes), Nathan Gregory (Editing and Sound), Stephanie Garcia (graphic designer), Cassidy Kaye (Intern), Aubrie Therrien (production manager), and Talia Eapen (Director of Operations)
More Hot Stories For You
-
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of HAMILTON performed 'The Schuyler Sisters' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade....
Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade
The cast of MEAN GIRLS performed 'Someone Gets Hurt,' (led by Renee Rapp)!...
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in Upcoming NBC Special DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL
NBC has released a trailer featuring a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in the upcoming special, 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' The musi...
VIDEO: Watch the All-New, Full-Length Trailer for Netflix's THE PROM!
Two Thanksgivings ago, the Broadway cast of the The Prom made history at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the first televised LGBTQ+ kiss. This...
The Shows Must Go On Will Broadcast AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On will broadcast An American in Paris for free on YouTube this weekend!...