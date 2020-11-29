EPIC Players, New York's Premier Neuro-Diverse Theatre Company, Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

EPIC Players, New York's premier neuro-diverse theatre company, presents its latest production amidst a global pandemic: She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, proving that we can continue to create meaningful art, virtually, in times of COVID-19. The play, written by Qui Nguyen, is an ode to Dungeons and Dragons fans everywhere and is brought to life in new ways through the lens of its neuro-diverse and disabled cast. The show has been expertly created to include live and video performances of our heroes stepping into The-Land-of the-Lost-Meets-Mario-Brothers virtual world.

Performances run Dec 4th, 5th and 6th via a private platform and tickets can be purchased here: www.epicplayersnyc.org, Tickets are $15 - $55, and include various extras for each tier.

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms is a dramatic comedy written by Qui Nguyen, about the world of fantasy role-playing games. SHE KILLS MONSTERS tells the story of Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. Watch the trailer here.

"EPIC Players remains committed to providing its artists with a gateway to employment and career opportunities in the theatre arts, despite a global pandemic" said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director, EPIC Players. "Many of our performers are professional actors, competing for roles in the neuro-typical world and achieving great success through their amazing talent, perseverance and dedication to their craft; and continue to do so despite these trying times. Be prepared for a night in the virtual theatre that is both entertaining and unforgettable."

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms is playing online on December 4th and 5th at 7pm and December 6th at 3pm. Only ticket holders will be admitted into the online performance. You can secure tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/y2jaxger

Cast and Creative Team:

Cast: Ari Sloan, Carly Hayes, Elijah Goring, Emily Kranking, Gianluca Cirafici, Harrison M Gottfried, Jason Moy, Liv Mammone, Nick Barberio, Nicole D'Angelo, Phoebe Fico, Sarah Kaufman, Shayna Goldberg, Whitney Blythe, Zachary Lichterman

Directed by: Travis Burbee (associate artistic director)

Assisted Directed by: Gideon Pianko

Designers and Crew: Dante Jayce (Fight Choreographer), Nicky Gottlieb (Dramaturge), Dakota Silvey (Stage Manager), Carol Hoverman (Assistant Stage Manager), Nick Barberio (Costumes), Nathan Gregory (Editing and Sound), Stephanie Garcia (graphic designer), Cassidy Kaye (Intern), Aubrie Therrien (production manager), and Talia Eapen (Director of Operations)

