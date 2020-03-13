EMOJILAND Concludes Off-Broadway Run Early
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the off-Broadway musical Emojiland has officially played its final performance at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios.
The musical was previously set to continue performances this weekend despite the COVID-19 crisis, but producers announced a change of plan earlier today.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
