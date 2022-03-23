EM/NY to Present TELEMANN A LA PLONAISE: FROM FOLK TO FORMAL

Early Music New York (EM/NY) will conclude its "Great Names" 47th anniversary season with "Telemann à la Polonaise: From Folk to Formal," featuring one of the baroque period's most prolific composers. Each work on the program was inspired by and incorporates folk tunes Telemann originally encountered during the time he spent in Poland early in his career; some of the original tunes will be performed as well. The performance will take place Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

"Unique among the great German baroque composers, Telemann considered Polish 'style' to be equal in importance to those of France, Italy and Germany," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "The influence of what Telemann referred to as the 'true barbaric beauty' of Polish music permeates his entire instrumental output, from ouvertures to concerti for orchestra, to chamber sonatas and solo works for keyboard and lute. He returned to this source material again and again, as this program will demonstrate."

Concert Information

TELEMANN À LA POLONAISE

From Folk to Formal

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Central Park West at 68th Street, NYC

Program to include

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 - 1767)

Polish Dances from the Rostock Manuscript, TWV 45

[transcribed by Telemann, ca. 1705]

Ouverture [composite, 'a la Polonaise']

Entrée, TWV 55: D2; Polonaise, TWV 55: D3; Hanaquoise, TWV 55: D3;

Mezzetin en Turc, TWV 55: B8; Mourky, TWV 55: g1; Les Turcs, TWV 55: B

Concerto Polonois, 43:G7

Dolce; Allegro; Largo; Allegro

Sonata Polonese, TWV 42:a8

Andante; Allegro; Dolce; Allegro

Quatour ('Concerto Polonoise') TWV 43: B3 [w/interpolations]

Polonoise; Allegro; Les Moscovites, TWV 55: B5; Largo (mazurka: kujawiak);

Hanaque & Sarrois (Sorau, Poland?), TWV: 39: B1; Allegro (mazurka: obereck)

(program subject to change)

Early Music New York ~ Frederick Renz, Director

~ TICKETS ~

$40.00 reserved seats

$20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of)

Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org)

and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.

Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.

About the Artists

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ingram Merrill Foundation, and awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the State University of New York, Fredonia. Detailed bio available on request

EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK / EARLY MUSIC FOUNDATION

Celebrating its forty-seventh season, Early Music New York reaps international acclaim for vibrant and provocative performances of historically informed repertoire from the medieval through the classical eras.

Early Music Foundation (EMF), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974, is Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. Under the leadership of Frederick Renz, EMF's mission is to foster public understanding and appreciation of music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. EMF presents the historical performance ensemble and orchestra EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK - FREDERICK RENZ, DIRECTOR; operates the recording label Ex cathedra Records; and administers a service to the field project, "New York Early Music Central" (NYEMC), sponsoring/managing city-wide festivals serving the NYC historically-informed artist community.

ABOUT THE VENUE

The First Church of Christ, Scientist is located in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood, within the landmark Central Park West Historic District. Designed by Frederick R. Comstock, the copper-domed Beaux-Arts-style edifice dates from the turn of the 20th century, when it was built and originally dedicated as the Second Church of Christ, Scientist. About its square-proportioned auditorium, NYC-Arts says, "With raked seating, First Church of Christ, Scientist's ambient and acoustical clarity is an ideal venue for chamber and orchestra performance."