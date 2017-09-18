EMMY AWARD Roundup - Which Broadway Stars Took Home the Trophy?

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award winners were announced live from Los Angeles last night on CBS. Stephen Colbert served as host of the annual event. As usual, Broadway was well represented among the nominees and winners.

One of the earliest awards was handed to two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Winston Churchill in Netflix's THE CROWN. The actor will soon be back on Broadway in his solo play JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART.

SNL continued to rack up Emmy wins last night, with MEAN GIRLS musical producer Lorne Michaels picking up the award for Best Variety Sketch Series for the long-running sketch comedy. Honors also went to Tony nominee and 30 ROCK star Alec Baldwin, for his hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump throughout the show's past season. As BWW previously reported, Baldwin will channel the President on SNL's upcoming season opener. Upon accepting his award last night, the actor joked, "I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'"



Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss received the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series her moving performance in Hulu's THE HANDMAID'S TALE. Broadway vet Ann Dowd received her first Emmy win for the same drama series. Broadway alum Nicole Kidman won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in HBO's BIG LITTLE LIES.



Although nominee and two-time Tony winner Viola Davis did not win the award this year for her performance in ABC's HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, the actress appeared on stage to introduce HAMILTON star and Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who performed the In Memoriam segment of the show. This year's special tribute recognized such theater talents as Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Florence Henderson, Mary Tyler Moore and Broadway talent agent Mark Schlegel . Click here to watch the moving segment.

A highlight of the evening was a reunion of 9 to 5 stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton. The trio presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie to BIG LITTLE LIES' Alexander Skarsgård.

In another reunion of sorts, 'Sheldon Cooper' older and younger, Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage, came together to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. While Armitage is loved by theater fans for his reviews of Broadway shows, Parsons appeared on the Great White Way most recently in AN ACT OF GOD.

Broadway veterans Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. While Tyson starred in the original 70's saga ROOTS, Anika Noni Rose led the cast of the recent remake of the miniseries. Watch the appearance below:

Click here for the full list of the night's winners!

