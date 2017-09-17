VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs During EMMY 'In Memoriam' Segment

HAMILTON star and Tony winner Christopher Jackson performed Stevie Wonder's "I'll Be Loving You Always" during the 'In Memoriam' segment of tonight's Primetime Emmy Awards. Included in this year's tribute was talent agent Mark Schlegel, who passed away in August. His client base included Broadway stars Marin Mazzie, Terrence Mann, Jefferson Mays and Lilias White.

Others in this year's tribute included Bill Paxton, Alan Thicke, Martin Landau, Florence Henderson, Jerry Lewis, Don Rickles, and Mary Tyler Moore. Watch the moving appearance below!

Jackson won the Tony Award for his role of George Washington in HAMILTON His other Broadway credits include HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, BRONX BOMBERS, AFTER MIDNIGHT MEMPHIS, IN THE HEIGHTS and THE LION KING. The actor currently stars in the CBS drama series BULL. In addition to being a Tony and Grammy winner, Jackson is also a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee for his work with "Sesame Street." In 2011, he took home the award for Outstanding Original Song for A Children's Series.

The 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS take place tonight, Sunday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will air live coast-to-coast on CBS. Stephen Colbert, who emcees the network's THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert will serve as host of the annual event. Once again, the Emmys will be produced by White Cherry Entertainment, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producers, Weiss as the director, and Chris Licht as the producer.

Video





