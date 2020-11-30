ELEGIES With Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis & Others, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: ON AIR Plus More Available to Stream This Week

Broadway On Demand will present several special projects this week, including the new La Jolla Playhouse digital series Without Walls (WOW) (as of November 26), the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids benefit Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens featuring Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Cynthia Nixon, Lena Hall, and more (December 1), Manhattan Theatre Club's Ball Change (December 1), as part of their Ted Snowdon Reading Series, and American Conservatory Theatre's A Christmas Carol: On Air (December 4).

La Jolla Playhouse's special digital series Without Walls (WOW), is an invitation to rethink theatre through intriguing and playful experiences. This world premiere brings world-class artists directly to you, fostering a connection with each other and allowing art to flourish. WOW can be streamed now at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/5HSxbUrVGQB4-la-jolla-playhouse-digital-wow-series.

A virtual production of Bill Russell and Janet Hood's 1989 revue Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, featuring 50 stars of stage and screen, will be presented on December 1, World AIDS day. Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, with a book and lyrics by Russell and music by Hood, premiered in 1989 at the height of the AIDS crisis in the U.S. Each monologue is written from the perspective of a character who died from the virus. The songs represent the feelings of friends and family members dealing with the loss. Along with Lane, Lewis, Nixon, and Hall, Elegies will include Brooks Ashmanskas, Laura Bell Bundy, Robin de Jesús, Stephanie Gibson, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jayne Houdyshell, Famke Janssen, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Joaquina Kalukango, Tari Kelly, Alyse Alan Louis, Andrea Macasaet, Kevin McHale, Jessie Mueller, Royina Patel, Anthony Rapp, Jeffery Roberson, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, JK Simmons, Robin Lord Taylor, Alysha Umphress, Marisha Wallace, and Cynthia Nixon. Elegies will begin streaming on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM ET at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/UHH03OlBIBvy-elegies-benefit?channel=current-live-schedule.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Ted Snowdon Reading Series continues on Broadway On Demand with Brittany K. Allen's Ball Change, directed by Margot Bordelon. Ball Change will stream from Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 PM ET to Saturday, December 5 at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/Mtjv705Loo6Z-ted-snowdon-reading-series--manhattan-theatre-club.

When we first meet the "Chimes" answering service operators in the swinging 60s, all is glam and good fun, but fifty years of economic, social, and technological upheaval sure leave their mark on a girl. Ball Change is a time traveling tale about how objects and ideas go out of style, commissioned by MTC through the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Ted Snowdon Reading Series, dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offers audiences the opportunity to hear rehearsed readings of new plays.

American Conservatory Theatre's A Christmas Carol: On Air is the first time in their 44-year history that the Bay Area's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will come to life as an enthralling radio play that the whole family can enjoy from the comfort of their home. A Christmas Carol: On Air will stream beginning Friday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/odwEy2kpb83N-a-christmas-carol-on-air--american-conservatory-theatre?channel=current-live-schedule

