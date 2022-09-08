Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drunk Musicals Presents YOU'RE A DRUNK MAN, CHARLIE BROWN With Special Guests, The Skivvies

The event is on September 19th, 2022 at 8:30pm.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Drunk Musicals is back and is bringing back a fan favorite with The Skivvies for their 6 year anniversary show.

The parody musical stars Lauren Molina (The Skivvies, Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Nick Cearly (The Skivvies), Kaylee MacKnight (Drunk Musicals), Brian Keith Graziani (Drunk Musicals), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (SIX, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and Brett Jones (Waitress).

Music Direction by Michael A Ferrara. The band comprises of Michael A Ferarra (keys), Drew Griffin (violin/viola), Sean Murphy (bass), and Josh Roberts (drums).

Since we left our dear old friend, Charlie Brown, he's gone down some interesting avenues!! Join Drunk Musicals with a collaboration with The Skivvies on a night full of drinking, musical theatre, and The Peanuts!! Nominated for the Broadway World Awards for Best Recurring Series, Drunk Musicals takes famous musicals out of context in a parody script and challenges the actors to perform highlights from the show while the audience sends them shots. Trick is, they have to incorporate or finish their shot before their scene/song is finished! Half scripted, half improved, we can guarantee you will never see the same show twice!

Tickets can be found at: www.purplepass.com/drunkoldcharlie

Tickets are $30 general admission, $35 for general admission+.

Haswell Greens NYC (240 West 52nd Street New York, NY 10019)

September 19th, 2022 @ 8:30pm


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Kerry O'Malley And Newcomer Sami Staitman To Star In Short Form Comedy Series SAMICindy Williams, Kerry O'Malley And Newcomer Sami Staitman To Star In Short Form Comedy Series SAMI
September 7, 2022

Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”), Kerry O’Malley (“Why Women Kill”,  “Snowpiercer”) and newcomer Sami Staitman have been set to star in  “Sami,” a new short-form comedy streaming series with music.
AUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY To Play Theater For The New CityAUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY To Play Theater For The New City
September 7, 2022

Eternity tells the story of acclaimed actress Mary O'Connor who – nearing the end of her life – reconnects with her longtime friend and stage colleague, Roz Diamond.
Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 
September 7, 2022

Coppell Arts Center will bring the family-friendly bubble wizardy of The Gazillion Bubble Show to Coppell for four performances on Saturday, October 1 (1 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, October 2 (1 PM & 6 PM).
Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA With Timothy Ridout, October 22 & 23Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA With Timothy Ridout, October 22 & 23
September 7, 2022

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument.
John Macker Poetry Reading and Book Launch Announced At Teatro ParaguasJohn Macker Poetry Reading and Book Launch Announced At Teatro Paraguas
September 7, 2022

Award-winning poet and playwright John Macker will read from his recent chapbook of poems, Belated Mornings on Sunday, Sept. 25th, 5 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.