Drunk Musicals Presents YOU'RE A DRUNK MAN, CHARLIE BROWN With Special Guests, The Skivvies

Drunk Musicals is back and is bringing back a fan favorite with The Skivvies for their 6 year anniversary show.

The parody musical stars Lauren Molina (The Skivvies, Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Nick Cearly (The Skivvies), Kaylee MacKnight (Drunk Musicals), Brian Keith Graziani (Drunk Musicals), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (SIX, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and Brett Jones (Waitress).

Music Direction by Michael A Ferrara. The band comprises of Michael A Ferarra (keys), Drew Griffin (violin/viola), Sean Murphy (bass), and Josh Roberts (drums).

Since we left our dear old friend, Charlie Brown, he's gone down some interesting avenues!! Join Drunk Musicals with a collaboration with The Skivvies on a night full of drinking, musical theatre, and The Peanuts!! Nominated for the Broadway World Awards for Best Recurring Series, Drunk Musicals takes famous musicals out of context in a parody script and challenges the actors to perform highlights from the show while the audience sends them shots. Trick is, they have to incorporate or finish their shot before their scene/song is finished! Half scripted, half improved, we can guarantee you will never see the same show twice!

Tickets can be found at: www.purplepass.com/drunkoldcharlie

Tickets are $30 general admission, $35 for general admission+.

Haswell Greens NYC (240 West 52nd Street New York, NY 10019)

September 19th, 2022 @ 8:30pm