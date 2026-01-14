Drunk Black History Returns to Brooklyn to Celebrate 100 Years of Black History Month in February

Comedian Brandon Collins (SXSW) will bring his revered Drunk Black History to the Bell House to celebrate 100 years of Black History Month. Doors open on Friday, February 13th at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:30pm for this one-of-a-kind, booze-fueled deep dive into Black history.

This special Black History Month edition will include audience giveaways, a fun and educational exploration of Black historical figures, and hilarious commentary. The show will be held at The Bell House (149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215). Joining host Brandon onstage will be improv group UCBLK (New York Comedy Festival), Akilah Hughes (Crooked Media), Meka Mo (Don't Tell Comedy) , Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project), and more!

Featuring a stellar lineup of comedians, writers, and experts who are hilariously tipsy while recounting the stories of overlooked figures and moments in Black history, this isn't your typical history lesson. Expect laughs, unexpected twists, and fascinating facts about how Black culture has shaped the world we live in today. It's The Daily Show meets Drunk History with a live audience.

Drunk Black History has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival and regularly praised for consistently delivering entertainment that's educational, unpredictable, and perfect for audiences who want to learn while they laugh.