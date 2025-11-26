Drom to Present KEEP THE BRAT ALIVE Fundraising Concerts

For nearly twenty years, DROM has been a home for global music, artists and the East Village community. It has welcomed every sound and every story, creating a space where cultures connect through music and friendship.

Now Drom needs your help to keep this beloved stage alive. Like many independent venues in New York, DROM is facing serious challenges from rising rent and operating costs. To protect this cultural home, Drom is hosting a two-night fundraising event that brings together the artists and audiences who built its story.

In addition, Drom has set up a GoFundMe campaign for direct donations Donate Here: https://gofund.me/395a3c5c9].

Every ticket sold, every donation, and every share helps Drom continue supporting the artists, staff, and community that make DROM possible.

Keep The Beat Alive Concerts:

Sunday, December 21

6:30pm - Zlatne Uste

7:30pm - Fantcha

8:30pm - Rana Farhan with Joe Abba's Funk Unit

Tickets: https://dromnyc.com/event/keep-the-beat-alive-day-1/

Monday, December 22

7:00pm - Arturo O'Farrill Quartet

8:00pm - The Secret Trio

9:00pm - New York Gypsy All-Stars with Jason Lindner

Special Guest Carlton J. Smith

Tickets: https://dromnyc.com/event/keep-the-beat-alive-day-2/

About Drom:

Drom was conceived and founded in 2007, on Avenue A in the heart of the East Village, by Turkish immigrant and cultural entrepreneur Serdar Ilhan. Alongside Director of Artistic Programs, Mehmet Dede, they built the Manhattan club into what the Wall St. Journal calls, "NY's premiere venue for world music," collaborating with world-class artists from around the world to re-imagine what a music club can be.

The venue takes its name from the Romani (gypsy) language --"drom" translates into English as "The Journey."From the beginning Drom's mission has been to create a meaningful hub for both artist and audience journeys. Drom celebrates NYC's cultural diversity, providing a physical space for artists to present their music, art, and creative experiments. For almost 20 years Drom has lived by the motto, #DromIsHome.