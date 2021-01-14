Drew Gasparini to Launch New Podcast Featuring Alex Brightman, Colton Ryan, Kathryn Gallagher and More

Rolling Stone has reported that Drew Gasparini is launching a new podcast Now We're Talking with Drew Gasparini. The podcast will release the first three episodes of the series on Friday, January 15th, with guests Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), and Colton Ryan (of the Apple TV+ series Little Voice). Podcast episodes will be available every subsequent Monday from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Additional guests for season one include nclude Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Justin Guarini, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Julia Mattison (Godspell) and more.

Gasparini will host a livestream on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in honor of the podcast launch with Alex Brightman, F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Frozen), and Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George).

