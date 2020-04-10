Drew Gasparini Releases New Album 'We Aren't Kids Anymore'

Today Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals released award-winning composer Drew Gasparini's new album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast), a new theatrical song cycle that will be licensed worldwide for live performances by professional and amateur theatres through Concord Theatricals. The full album cast features Broadway's Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country).

The full album can be streamed and downloaded HERE.

"I wrote We Aren't Kids Anymore in order to tell the stories of my journey as an artist," said Drew Gasparini. "As these songs evolved and I began to share them, I learned that others were relating to them on a very personal level, too. My hope is that these songs, this album, and this show serve as a kind of emotional adhesive that connects us and makes an artist's journey relatable in a universally human way."

"My mouth was on the floor listening to the singers on this album record Drew's music," added Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper. "It's like he wrote each song for each unique voice. And it's always the most fun being in a recording studio with a bunch of music nerds like myself!"

We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. How do we hold on to our childhood dreams and ideals as adult disillusionment sets in? How do we sustain life as artists without settling for others' definitions of success? And how do we recover when we lose those battles? These songs were born of Gasparini's journey forging a creative path and navigating the world at large, and his desire to offer empathy and hope to everyone doing the same.

The first single off the album, "When I Go," was released on March 27, along with a corresponding music video featuring the full cast. This was followed by the release of a second single, "On The Edge," on April 3.

Concord Music Publishing represents Gasparini's song catalog. Theatres interested in licensing the show for performance should visit concordtheatricals.com.

The album is produced by Justin Goldner for Funky Butter Productions, Drew Gasparini and Erica Rotstein, and made possible thanks to the support of Executive Producers Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Justin Goldner and Drew Gasparini. Album musicians are Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Drew Gasparini, Geoff Countryman and Justin Goldner.

Track list:

Hello My Name Is Drew

On The Edge

Danny & Andrew

Turn The Page

I Wish I Never Met You

The Thing I Like The Most About New York

Something Good

Little Sister

Faking Cool

I'm Not Falling For That

On And On And On

The Essence Of George

What The Hell Am I Doing With My Life?

Caught In A Loop

Mom Could Play Guitar

Snow

We Aren't Kids Anymore

I'll Stick Around

WHEN I GO

Drew Gasparini is an award-winning composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter. Currently Drew is working on musical adaptations of the movies The Karate Kid for Gorgeous Entertainment and Night Shift for Warner Bros Theatre Ventures. Alongside writing partner Alex Brightman, Drew is writing musical adaptations of It's Kind of a Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group, and the children's novel The Whipping Boy. In 2019 Drew wrote the score for the highly publicized Super Bowl advertising stunt, Skittles Commercial: The Musical starring Michael C. Hall. The show went on to win several advertising awards and was voted #1 Best Super Bowl Ad of 2019 by Forbes. Drew is signed to Concord Music Publishing, and alongside his two sisters he is one-third of the band Saint Adeline. www.thedrewgasparini.com @drewgasparini





