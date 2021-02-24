Drama Online Announces New Partnership With Theatre Communications Group

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC has announced a major new partnership with leading US play publisher Theatre Communications Group to bring a new, exclusive Theatre Communications Group Play Collection to its award-winning platform Drama Online. The new collection will join existing play texts from Methuen Drama, The Arden Shakespeare, Oberon Books, Faber and Faber, Nick Hern Books, Playwrights Canada Press, and Aurora Metro Books, further diversifying the writers and work the platform offers to meet the needs of drama students, teachers and practitioners around the world.

The Theatre Communications Group Play Collection will launch in early 2022. It will make these works available digitally in the educational market for the first time. Playwrights will include Lee Breuer, Nilo Cruz, Sarah Ruhl, Richard Nelson, Ping Chong and many more. The new collection will further cement Drama Online's position as the leading global digital hub for the study and performance of plays and performance.

Jenny Ridout, Managing Director of Non-Consumer Publishing, Bloomsbury Publishing PLC said, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome TCG as a key new content partner to Drama Online. The TCG list is home to a wide range of pre-eminent and innovative writers whose work students and theatre practitioners will be eager to read alongside the other play texts, works of criticism and the growing range of performance video content Drama Online already offers them. As the most prominent play publisher in North America, TCG represents an incredible collection of authors that accounts for 18 Pulitzer Prize-winners for Drama. From long-established giants of American theatre to the most prolific rising stars of contemporary theatre, we are excited about the scope and depth that this collection brings to the ground-breaking Drama Online platform.

Teresa Eyring, CEO, TCG said "TCG's mission is to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology, one in which great plays are widely read and appreciated. Through this exciting new partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing's Drama Online, students and teachers across the globe will have expanded access to the work of TCG authors and playwrights. TCG Books has always believed that plays are literature, deserving of the same care and attention as novels, poetry, and other forms of the written word. We look forward to helping the next generation of theatre-makers and theatre-lovers discover the power of dramatic literature through Bloomsbury Publishing's online hub."