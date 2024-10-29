Dr.PAWPAW Launches WICKED-Inspired Lip Care Products

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. PAWPAW is partnering with Universal Products & Experiences for a new lip care collection inspired by Universal Pictures' highly anticipated film, Wicked, available soon on Amazon US.

Dr.PAWPAW, experts in multipurpose beauty, create multi-award-winning vegan lip, hair and skincare solutions that are naturally derived and are suitable for the whole family. Loved by celebrities and makeup artists across the globe, Dr.PAWPAW is now bringing to you two new products tied to the ﬁrst ﬁlm installation of Wicked: Wicked x Dr.PAWPAW Enchanting Lip Balm and Wicked x Dr.PAWPAW Glimmer Lip Balm.

Johnny and Pauline Paterson, Founders of Dr.PAWPAW, said: “Dr.PAWPAW is absolutely delighted to be partnering with Universal on Wicked-inspired lip care, which fits well with our brand's ethos and story. We cannot wait for our fans to enjoy these new launches and to welcome new customers worldwide!”

About Dr.PAWPAW

Dr.PAWPAW is a family owned and run multipurpose brand that was created in 2013 by husband and wife team Johnny and Pauline Paterson as a natural solution to soothe their young daughter's eczema. Today Dr.PAWPAW is the winner of 40+ global awards and can be found around the world in nearly 50 countries. Expanding its range of multipurpose vegan products, carefully curated to be suitable for the whole family. Strong believers of giving back, Dr.PAWPAW champions feel good beauty and makes donations each year to various charities and also drive an eco and sustainable pillar through products, packaging and company culture. In 2023, Dr.PAWPAW introduced the already award-winning YOUR gorgeous SKIN skincare range to the market and now develops into new categories with this powerful, high performance yet simplified vegan skincare range for all.

About Universal Pictures' WICKED

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production's book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.