Don't Miss FIRST DATE, the Virtual Broadway Musical

Don't miss the virtual Broadway musical revival of FIRST DATE, streaming exclusively on Stellar for five performances only: July 23-25

Starring ''American Idol'' alumni (and real-life married couple) Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, and featuring Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ(Pretty Woman: The Musical), Nick Cearley (''The Skivvies''), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) and Aurelia Williams (In Transit).

FIRST DATE tells the story of Aaron (YOUNG) and Casey (DEGARMO), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. This hilariously relatable musical puts you right at the bar along with them--and all the persistent voices in their heads. While they fight the urge to call it a no-go, they suffer through every dating faux pas in the book, from awkward silences to rambling about their exes to panicking over their past. But in the end, they can't help but be curious about their chances at a second date...and maybe even finding love.

With an irresistible, contemporary pop Broadway score, and filled with those cringeworthy yet priceless moments that might feel all-too familiar, FIRST DATE lets us know it's all part of the wonderful process of finding the perfect partner.

