Donna Moore Named New Board President of Live & In Color

The Live & In Color team has announced the appointment of Donna Moore as its new Board President. Moore brings a deep commitment to community engagement, creative leadership, and organizational growth, and will lead the board into its next chapter of impact and innovation.

With more than 25 years of experience in the toy and family entertainment industry, Donna Moore has built a career connecting brands, talent, and audiences through storytelling and strategic partnerships. She is currently the Associate Producer for The Toys of Our Lives, where she helps bring the history and impact of iconic playthings to life on screen. Formerly a senior executive at TTPM (aNb Media) and FamFluence Talent Management, Donna has collaborated with nearly every major toy company, leading marketing and influencer initiatives to help businesses achieve their goals. When she's not traveling, you can find her producing wine on her vineyard in Connecticut or fundraising for Live and in Color, an organization that holds a special place in her heart.

Moore has been an active and trusted member of the Live & In Color Board, contributing her leadership, creativity, and collaborative spirit to the organization's continued growth. She is best known for hosting and helping lead Broadway in the Vines, Live & In Color's most successful annual fundraising event. The event welcomed more than 100 attendees last year and has become a signature celebration of creativity, community, and collective impact.

Peter Flynn, Live & In Color's outgoing Board President, has been an integral force in shaping the organization since its founding. Working alongside Artistic Director Devanand Janki for more than 11 years, Flynn helped build Live and In Color into a vibrant, community-centered organization rooted in creativity, connection, and inclusion. While stepping down as Board President, Flynn will continue to serve on the Board and remain actively involved in supporting the organization's mission. He shared his enthusiasm for Moore's appointment and reflected on the organization's future:

"We have found the exact right person and spirit to lead L&IC into its next abundant chapter. Donna has deep ties to the local community, a remarkable business acumen, and a genuine enthusiasm to develop what Dev & I first created. She is going to be invaluable in her collaboration with artists and the community alike, and her innovation for the organization's growth. I'm very excited to support Donna in her vision and mission."

As President, Moore will focus on ensuring Live & In Color remains a welcoming, inclusive space where creativity and connection thrive. Moore expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the board at this pivotal moment: "I'm excited to help improve marketing strategies to a wider audience and boost awareness for this amazing organization that showcases diverse voices and innovative productions."

The Live & In Color team extends its gratitude to Peter Flynn for his leadership and dedication, and looks forward to continued momentum under Moore's presidency.

About Live & In Color

Founded by Director/Choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color is a creative incubator dedicated to developing new plays and musicals that are poised for commercial success. With a focus on diversity and inclusion at all levels, Live & In Color provides opportunities for underrepresented artists to develop their work through workshops, readings, and paid commissions.

In its first ten seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals, "We Start in Manhattan" by Sav Souza and Ariella Serur, "Howdyland!" by By JB Tang Jackson and Dominique Gélin, "Little Girl Blue" by Laiona Michelle, "With Bells On!" by Tommy Newman & Devanand Janki (Based on the play by Darrin Hagen), "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "GODDESSES RETURN TO THE TEMPLE: A FINAL INSTALLMENT OF A SEXTRIOLOGY" by Raquel Almazan, "The Wetlands" by AriDy Nox, "La Egoista" by Erlina Ortiz, "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy.

In 2020, Live & in Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza, and a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals, and two virtual 24 HR Play and Song Festivals. Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion,"

Live & In Color's Fall Retreat at the Bingham Camp offers a unique, secluded space in Salem, Connecticut, where artists can focus on their craft in a collaborative, safe environment. The organization is committed to giving voice to underrepresented communities in theater and continues to celebrate bold, original work that pushes boundaries and sparks important conversations.

For more information about Live & In Color, visit liveandincolor.org.