Dom Scott To Release Debut Solo Single 'Wait A Minute'

Widely known for his lead role as "Drew" in the mega-successful Broadway show "Rock of Ages," singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist (drums, keys, synth, bass, and more), producer, and musical director Dom Scott is now adding one more title to his impressive resume. Solo artist. The musical savant has announced that he is releasing his debut single "Wait a Minute" Thursday, August 1 on all DSPs "Wait a Minute" with an accompanying video unveiled on Tuesday, August 6.

The track, which Scott describes as "a "feel-good" dance track with wide-ranging appeal, is the first of a collection of songs from his much-anticipated album Rise (2025). Encompassing an intricate blend of upbeat funk, R&B, and pop rhythms, interwoven with elements of rock, "Wait a Minute" is the consummate rally song for anyone who has ever been knocked down.

"I had something to say when it came down to writing 'Wait A Minute,'" said Scott. "I wasn't happy with where I was in my career, I was dealing with concussion symptoms from a head injury from playing basketball and the whole world was literally at the start of a pandemic. I had also lost a close friend who was at a young age. This song is an encouragement that when life sucker punches you, you take a second, breathe, and when you're ready, you punch back."

"Wait a Minute" features all live instrumentation, mostly performed by Scott (vocals, drums, keys, synth, and bass), with Daniel Bailey on guitars and the "King In Concert" brass section, featuring Grant Smiley on trumpet, Brian Scarborough on trombone, and Brett Jackson on saxophone. The song was produced and mixed by Scott and Bailey at Hollow Spirit Studios with additional mixing by Kamilo Kratc at Astoria Soundworks Recording Studio in Queens, NY. It was mastered by Dave Kutch in New York, NY.

Scott, who has dedicated the past four years to this solo project, says he has just one hope for "Wait a Minute." "I want the song to make people feel good on two levels. I want people to be excited by the music and inspired by the message."

Scott plans to amplify this excitement by the release of the accompanying music video for "Wait a Minute" on Tuesday, August 6. Partnering with Broadway veteran and longtime best friend Brendon Stimson and emerging videographer Marshall Leonard, the three created a euphoric homage to the song comprising more than 40 dancers performing in the sizzling streets of four of New York's most iconic locations.

"I thought that the grandiose nature that we were hoping to achieve would enhance the universal nature of the message - 'life is gonna' do some unfair stuff to you sometimes. When that happens, take a step back, breathe, and when you're ready, you get back in the ring and kick some ass. You got this,'" said Scott.