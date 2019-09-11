Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 The Musical Is Heading To Sydney

Look out Australia - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is coming next year!

Dolly Parton today announced that the smash-hit West End musical will have its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020. Waitlist today to be the first to buy tickets at 9to5themusical.com.au - tickets are on sale from tomorrow, Friday 13 September.

This run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened at London's Savoy Theatre in January this year, initially for a 16 week season and surpassed all audience expectations. It has been extended multiple times and is now selling for an open ended run.

"I am beyond excited to be bringing this show to Australia," said Dolly Parton. "The response from the UK to 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL has been incredible. The overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this universal story tickles every rhinestone on my body! I can't wait for more people throughout Australia to have a good ole singalong, and the time of your life."

The Australian premiere has been secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said securing 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL for Sydney is a big win for the NSW visitor economy.

"Dolly Parton is embedded in global pop culture, so I am delighted NSW has secured this Australian premiere of 9 to 5 The Musical." Mr Ayres said. "Major events like this are crucial in helping to drive significant levels of visitation to our State, which in turn turbocharges local economies, generates jobs and drives investment. We anticipate that this season of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will attract more than 27,000 visitors to Sydney who will stay more than 73,800 nights and spend close to $23 million."

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the hit film and brought to you by Dolly Parton herself, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

As well as the musical's hit West End season, Dolly - who received both a Tony nomination and a Grammy nod for the original music she composed for its Broadway run in 2009 - has seen the musical travel around the world. The timeless story launched a North American tour in 2010-11, a UK tour in 2012-13 and again in 2017, a Brazilian tour in 2015, and a German tour in 2016 and again in 2018.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.





