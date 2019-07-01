Documentary YOU ARE HERE, Based On Same Events As COME FROM AWAY, Lands in Cinemas On 9/11

On September 11, 2001, global chaos ensued as the World Trade Center Towers came crashing down, and the fate of airline passengers en route to America was literally thrown off course. When 38 planes carrying 6,500 individuals arrived at Gander, Newfoundland, the eastern-most point of North America, the small Canadian town came together to host a group of strangers who would leave as family. "You Are Here," from award-winning producer Peter Gentile, which was influenced by the same events that inspired the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away," will show in nearly 800 U.S. movie theaters as a one-night event on September 11, 2019.

Tickets for "You Are Here" can be purchased Friday, June 28 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and M.D.F. Productions present "You Are Here" in nearly 800 select movie theaters on Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available June 28 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Gander, Newfoundland, is a tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic, and as the closest North American land to Europe, it has welcomed strangers who have "come from away" - as they call their visitors - for centuries. However, the Gander citizens had never rallied together so quickly as they did on 9/11, when thousands of passengers arrived not knowing what had happened to New York during their flight or where they had landed to find safety.

During those five days after 9/11, when national air travel remained on lock down, the people of Gander showcased the best in humanity. They united together as a community to not only give these strangers a place to stay, but to welcome them with love and generosity as if their unexpected visit had been joyously anticipated.

"They treated us like welcomed, invited guests," said passenger Kevin Jung. "And I kept thinking, 'We're not guests!' Guests are invited; we just fell out of the sky into their town."

From the two middle-aged passengers from different planes who struck up a romance to a friendship formed between two mothers whose sons worked as first-responders during the tragedy, Gander formed and facilitated lasting relationships that continue to be celebrated. By the time flight activity resumed and people were allowed to go home, nobody wanted to leave the piece of heaven that showed them unconditional love.

"The Ganderites...their spirits were never down," said Jung. "It was always cheery, always love and 'what can I do for you?' You could see in their eyes that they were exhausted, but they gave us love."

"You Are Here," produced by Peter Gentile of M.D.F. Productions Inc., has been recognized with multiple awards including the 2019 Best Documentary Program and Best Picture Editing Documentary by Canadian Screen Awards; the 2018 Audience Choice Best Documentary by Cinefest Sudbury; and the jury prize from BANFF World Media Festival.

"'You Are Here' tells a remarkable story that we are pleased to premiere in U.S. cinemas and give audiences across the country a chance to witness these amazing acts that transpired on a horrendous day in history," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This documentary is a story of hope even in the darkest of times."

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

MDF is an award-winning Toronto based media company. They have produced in the television, digital and feature platforms. From documentary one-offs to television series for CTV, CBC, MTV, BPM, Mystery, History and Global which have also played at Hot Docs, Tiff, Viff, Ciff, FIN. Their dramas for Bravo! and Super Channel have also played at Toronto, Montreal, Havana and ReelWorld film festivals. Its Performing Arts programs have won many awards and have been released theatrically. From shorts to feature films the company has produced critically acclaimed and commercially successful works that have been seen by millions around the world. www.mdfproductions.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You