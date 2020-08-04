Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee

Subscribers will have to pay an extra $30 to watch the film.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has just been announced. The film will premiere on streaming service Disney+ starting September 4, for an additional fee of $29.99.

The film will be released in theaters on the same date in countries where Disney+ is not available. The streaming service, which launched in late 2019, now reportedly has more than 60.5 million subscribers.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You