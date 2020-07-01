AMC & Regal Delay Theater Openings

AMC Theaters and Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, have delayed the planned openings of their theaters until July 31, according to the Commercial Observer.

AMC and Cineworld were scheduled to open theaters July 15 and 10 respectively, but decided to move their opening dates due to the recent spike in coronavirus outbreaks in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona.

This decision follows after Christopher Nolan's spy film 'Tenet' and Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan,' delayed their theatrical debuts from July to August.

In Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered beaches closed for July 4, banned gatherings outside of one's immediate household, and mandated the closures of many businesses, including gyms, bars and theaters. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said theaters, along with malls and gyms, would not be reopened in Phase 4, as was originally planned.

The United Kingdom-based Cineworld also delayed theater openings throughout the U.K. until July 31.

Read the original article on Commercial Observer.

Related Articles View More TV Stories