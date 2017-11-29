Disney's Live-Action MULAN Remake Finds Its Leading Lady!

Today, Walt Disney Studios has announced that Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as MULAN in the studio's upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic.

The film is being directed by Niki Caro, with Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner producing, and Bill Kong executive producing. Additional announcements regarding Mulan will be made in the coming weeks.

The original animated film featured the songs 'Reflection' and 'I'll Make a Man Out of You'. The movie premiered in theaters in 1998 and featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong. Critically acclaimed, the movie grossed $304 million worldwide. It went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. In 2005, the studio released a direct-to-DVD sequel, Mulan II.

In an interview with Moviefone last March, director Caro shared that the film will most likely not include any musical numbers. In Caro's own words, "from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children." As for the direction of the film itself, Caro says she won't be taking away any of Mulan's fighting spirit. "It's a big, girly martial arts epic," she teases. "It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."

Image courtesy of Walt Disney





