Disney+ to Release HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Soundtrack

The soundtrack from the highly-anticipated Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow, November 8. The Disney+ series will generate over 40 pieces of music and content. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast members penned two of the new songs for the Walt Disney Records OST. "Just A Moment" (airing January 3, 2020) was co-written by Joshua Bassett (Ricky) and Olivia Rodrigo (Nini) as well as Dan Book, who also produced the track. "All I Want" was written by Olivia Rodrigo and is set to air November 29.

Following the initial roll-out, every Wednesday, Walt Disney Records will release a new single on all services as well as a companion lyric video on Disney Music VEVO. Lift videos will be available the same Friday an episode premieres on Disney+. The full soundtrack will be available January 10, 2020.

The cadence of song and video releases starts off with a few key dates:

November 1 - The first single and official music video, "The Medley, The Mashup," was released.

November 8 - The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" performs on the #1 morning show, ABC's Good Morning America. The same evening, the premiere episode airs on ABC, FreeForm and Disney Channel. Immediately after the premiere episode airs, "I Think I Kinda, You Know" and "The Start of Something New" singles and lift videos will be available on Disney Music VEVO. The singles will be available with the store turn, with the lift videos timed to the airing of each new episode. The acoustic version of "Born To Be Brave" will be available on Disney Music VEVO as well.

November 9 - The cast returns to ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA WEEKEND to talk about the first episode. Instructional videos of cast members Rodrigo and Bassett teaching "I Think I Kinda, You Know" on ukulele and guitar, respectively, will be available.

November 11 - The acoustic video of "Start of Something New" will be available.

November 12 - Disney+ launches, and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premieres on the platform. The lyric video for "I Think I Kinda, You Know" will be available along with the "Wondering" single and lyric video.

November 15 - The second episode premieres on Disney+, and the "Wondering" lift video will be available on Disney Music VEVO.

The track listing for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack blends new versions of fan favorite "High School Musical" songs - including some medleys, some acoustic and some instrumental numbers - with new songs. Some of the musical numbers in the series are even performed live by the cast. All the tracks and video content will be rolling out on VEVO throughout the series.

Classic Songs include:

· Start of Something New

· We're All In This Together

· Stick to the Status Quo

· What I've Been Looking For

· When There Was Me and You

· Get'cha Head In The Game

· Breaking Free

· Bop to the Top

New Songs include:

· I Think I Kinda, You Know

· Wondering

· A Billion Sorrys

· All I Want

· Born to Be Brave

· Truth, Justice, and Songs In Our Key

· Out of The Old

· The Role Of A Lifetime

· Just For A Moment

The High School Musical franchise was born in 2006, when Disney Channel aired the first "High School Musical" movie. For two consecutive years, "High School Musical" (2006) and "High School Musical 2" (2007) were ranked the #1 best-selling albums globally, according to the IFPI, marking the first time one franchise topped the chart for two years in a row. To date, the "High School Musical" soundtracks have sold over 26 million units and over 16 million albums worldwide. An unprecedented nine original songs from the "High School Musical" soundtrack entered Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, with five tracks in the Top 40. An unprecedented nine original songs from the "High School Musical" franchise broke onto Billboard's Hot 100 Chart; five of those in the top 40.

Steven Vincent, Vice President of Music and Soundtracks for Disney Channel Worldwide said, "This soundtrack has all the nostalgic fan favorites from THE MOVIES with a modern twist, as well as fantastic contagious new series songs. The new cast is infinitely talented, and bring great energy in telling this new story."

Starring an exciting, multitalented cast, the scripted Disney+ series introduces 10 main characters: Nini (Rodrigo), Ricky (Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Renee'), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) - a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theatre and music can provide.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand") who also wrote the first episode. The first episode was directed by Tamra Davis. The series is executive produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick and two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.





