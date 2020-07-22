Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES

The beloved story might be heading to Broadway!

Jul. 22, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now according to the New York Times, Disney is hard at work on creating a musical version of the 2016 film.

Film critic Elvis Mitchell serves as a creative consultant for the project.

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the space race, and galvanized the world.

The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed $236 million worldwide.


