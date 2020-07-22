Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES

The beloved story might be heading to Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now according to the New York Times, Disney is hard at work on creating a musical version of the 2016 film.

Film critic Elvis Mitchell serves as a creative consultant for the project.

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the space race, and galvanized the world.

The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed $236 million worldwide.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You